Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $18.57 Million Stock Holdings in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,885,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,361 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 2.27% of Vasta Platform worth $18,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSTA. Compass Group LLC lifted its position in Vasta Platform by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,042,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after buying an additional 1,103,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vasta Platform by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,101,000 after buying an additional 401,155 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its position in Vasta Platform by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,376,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after buying an additional 236,516 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Vasta Platform during the 1st quarter worth about $12,331,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vasta Platform by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTA stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $641.68 million and a PE ratio of -70.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.51. Vasta Platform Limited has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $22.35.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Vasta Platform Limited will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vasta Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vasta Platform presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Vasta Platform Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

