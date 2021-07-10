Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 40,379 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,379 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $8,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

NYSE AXTA opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.76. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

