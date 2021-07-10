Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 1,983 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Leggett & Platt worth $11,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 279,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,750.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302 over the last 90 days. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of LEG opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

