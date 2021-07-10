Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 382 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 659,262 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $40,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.68.

LVS opened at $51.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.42. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.50.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

