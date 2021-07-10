KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives $48.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.69.

KBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 512.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 100.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 9.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.83. 1,725,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,295. KB Home has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.38.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

