KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th.

KB Home has raised its dividend by 320.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

KBH opened at $39.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.38. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on KBH shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

