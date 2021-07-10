KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th.
KB Home has raised its dividend by 320.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
KBH opened at $39.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.38. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.81.
Several analysts have commented on KBH shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.
In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.