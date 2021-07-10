Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Begins Coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $167.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.44.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $155.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.