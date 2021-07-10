Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 1,036 shares.The stock last traded at $22.77 and had previously closed at $22.75.

The company has a market cap of $885.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

