Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,535 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hallmark Financial Services were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 189,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 46,763 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $502,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 23,453 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

HALL opened at $4.96 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $90.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.34. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $107.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.95 million. Analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.