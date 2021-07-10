Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Murphy USA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Murphy USA by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $184,055.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUSA opened at $139.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.05. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $112.29 and a one year high of $159.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.07.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 42.87%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.65%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

