Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.94 Million in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 90,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LASR stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -66.98 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.02. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $319,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

