Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 68.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,739 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.55% of Seneca Foods worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SENEA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,453,000 after acquiring an additional 99,696 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 13.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 0.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Shares of Seneca Foods stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.81. Seneca Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott acquired 2,035 shares of Seneca Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.09 per share, for a total transaction of $101,933.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 11,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,639.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott acquired 762 shares of Seneca Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.66 per share, for a total transaction of $40,888.92. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,899 shares of company stock worth $297,246. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, and CherryMan.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.