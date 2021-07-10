Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,019 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Walker & Dunlop worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of WD stock opened at $101.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 206.85, a current ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $114.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

