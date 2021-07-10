Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $34.53

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.53 and traded as low as $32.00. Kenon shares last traded at $32.58, with a volume of 16,402 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 162.95%.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEN. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon during the first quarter worth about $134,144,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon during the fourth quarter worth about $5,189,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon during the first quarter worth about $3,281,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kenon by 59.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Company Profile (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.

