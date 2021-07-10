KeyCorp Raises Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $60.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

KNX has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Europe began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $49.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $50.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.39.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

