Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stake Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101,197 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kforce were worth $16,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kforce by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Kforce by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Kforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Kforce by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $166,628.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,474,486. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $62.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.33. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 35.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KFRC. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

