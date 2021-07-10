Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kimball International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,341,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,776,000 after purchasing an additional 174,623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kimball International by 3,761.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 606,233 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Kimball International by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 498,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 52,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kimball International by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 133,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kimball International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $474.16 million, a P/E ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36. Kimball International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.59 million. Kimball International had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

In other news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

