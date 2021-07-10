Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Cut to “Market Perform” at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of KCDMY opened at $8.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $9.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de MÃ©xico, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, makeup removing wipes, and liquid body washes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

