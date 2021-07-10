Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 105.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 51,815 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 279.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.37. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.87.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

