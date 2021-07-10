Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Upgraded to Buy by Cheuvreux

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) was upgraded by Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KNRRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

KNRRY opened at $28.43 on Thursday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $35.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.93.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

