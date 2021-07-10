KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KnowBe4 from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. KnowBe4 currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.46.

KNBE opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KnowBe4 will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf bought 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

