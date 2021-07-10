Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Knowles were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Knowles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KN shares. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $168,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 36,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $768,805.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,999.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,144 shares of company stock worth $1,073,908. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

