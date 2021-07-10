Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund Sells 11,500 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $315,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Deanna H. Lund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Deanna H. Lund sold 8,181 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $198,143.82.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Deanna H. Lund sold 8,181 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $210,333.51.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $255,066.06.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.20.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 475,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after purchasing an additional 147,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $908,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

