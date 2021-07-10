Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) rose 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.09 and last traded at $23.09. Approximately 1,241 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 472,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

KRON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Kronos Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kronos Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jakob Loven sold 14,004 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $288,342.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,630 shares of company stock worth $2,145,137. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 2.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 78.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 10.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,438,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.