KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. KushCo had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 27.93%.

OTCMKTS KSHB opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96. KushCo has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

Several analysts recently commented on KSHB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of KushCo from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

KushCo Holdings, Inc markets and sells packaging products, vaporizers, solvents, accessories, and branding solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and adult recreational cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) industries in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its principal products include bottles, jars, bags, tubes, containers, vape cartridges, vape batteries and accessories, labels and processing supplies, solvents, natural products, stainless steel tanks, and custom branded anti-counterfeit and authentication labels.

