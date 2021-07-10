Kylin One Day Volume Tops $449,709.00 (KYL)

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 10th. One Kylin coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000421 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kylin has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. Kylin has a total market cap of $19.40 million and $449,709.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00053685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017640 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $298.98 or 0.00882290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00044265 BTC.

Kylin Coin Profile

Kylin (CRYPTO:KYL) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,879,555 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Kylin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kylin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kylin using one of the exchanges listed above.

