Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,154,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,552 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for approximately 4.5% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $294,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.15.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $281.03. The company had a trading volume of 400,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,035. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $170.05 and a 1 year high of $281.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.20.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.