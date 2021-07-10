Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth $478,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth $1,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $108.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $108.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

