Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. Lantheus reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $401,237.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $182,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,887.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,356 shares of company stock worth $747,264. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1,928.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,123,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,195 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,614,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,221,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,880,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,434,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,660,000 after acquiring an additional 579,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.11. The company had a trading volume of 483,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,744. Lantheus has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.17. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -150.60, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

