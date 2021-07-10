Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Stock Rating Lowered by Siebert Williams Shank

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) was downgraded by research analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 17.80% from the stock’s previous close.

LPI has been the topic of several other reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

LPI stock opened at $80.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.85. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 4.73.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%. The business had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,583,000 after acquiring an additional 184,007 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $2,828,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 436.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

