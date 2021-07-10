Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Receives $61.68 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,396,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,298,979. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.50. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

