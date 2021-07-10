Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Mark Jon Nelson Sells 6,872 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $363,047.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Jon Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 459 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $20,930.40.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 3,967 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $191,526.76.

Shares of LSCC opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $58.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.69, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 223.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 28,506 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 841.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after purchasing an additional 247,276 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 201.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 86,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 57,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 93.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 261,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 126,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

