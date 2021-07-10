Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $191,000 in Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 42,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $45,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth $54,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth $583,000. 19.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PLX opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $78.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.68. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $7.02.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Protalix BioTherapeutics news, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel sold 918,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $2,085,487.59. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

