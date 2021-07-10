Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $213,000 Investment in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,142,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,981,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,151,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

IMCR stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of -11.07. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.02.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 million. As a group, analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

