Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,156 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of DURECT by 5.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of DURECT by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of DURECT by 22.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in shares of DURECT by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 81,678 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of DURECT by 6.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 133,321 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $103,435.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69. DURECT Co. has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.83 million, a P/E ratio of -149.00 and a beta of 1.41.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million. Analysts forecast that DURECT Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

