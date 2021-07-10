Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,454 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of 51job by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 51job by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,164,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,507,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of 51job by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 51job in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of 51job by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 22,727 shares during the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $77.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.75. 51job, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $80.50.

51job Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

