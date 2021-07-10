Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 19.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,679 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BBL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,007,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,346,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,521,931 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,059,000 after acquiring an additional 820,136 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,297,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,160,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

BBL stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $68.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.22.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

