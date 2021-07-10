Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.91.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $465.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $427.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $228.66 and a 12 month high of $467.42.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total value of $5,619,975.66. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $351,163.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,577 shares of company stock valued at $13,884,338 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

