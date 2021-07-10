Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in ManTech International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $87.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.79. ManTech International Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. ManTech International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

In other news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $345,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $251,188.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,096.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,375 shares of company stock worth $1,241,914. 33.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MANT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

