Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 5,342 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of PetIQ worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in PetIQ by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in PetIQ by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in PetIQ by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mccord Christensen sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $76,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,301 shares of company stock worth $8,314,534. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.92. PetIQ, Inc. has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.54.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $254.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.07 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

