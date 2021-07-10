LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $59.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.79. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.36. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $953,994.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,173.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,416 shares of company stock worth $8,008,372. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth approximately $9,063,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 421.9% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 208,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,426,000 after buying an additional 168,188 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2,163.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,114,000 after buying an additional 158,982 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 119,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 920.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 102,274 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

