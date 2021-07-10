Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.29-1.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.290-$1.330 EPS.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.55. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -81.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LEVI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.55.

In related news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 30,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $840,921.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $728,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,669.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 686,217 shares of company stock worth $19,603,963. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

