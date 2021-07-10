Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LEVI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.55.

NYSE LEVI opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -81.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 9,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $260,111.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 99,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $3,013,115.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,199.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 686,217 shares of company stock worth $19,603,963 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 38.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,707,795 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $160,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,839 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $109,283,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,516,901 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $60,179,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $48,343,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.0% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,917,474 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $45,764,000 after buying an additional 453,985 shares in the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

