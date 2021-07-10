Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,669,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,602 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.9% of Lido Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $203,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY increased its position in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 29,596 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $145.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.23. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $145.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.07.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

