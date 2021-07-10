Lightning Bitcoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $357,225.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $7.92 million and approximately $357,225.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.05 or 0.00006069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.77 or 0.00392689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008477 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000556 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

