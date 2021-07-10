Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) vs. Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) and Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Stellantis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightning eMotors N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A Stellantis $83.25 billion 0.00 $3.59 billion $3.81 N/A

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Lightning eMotors.

Profitability

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightning eMotors N/A -56.16% -1.38% Stellantis N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lightning eMotors and Stellantis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightning eMotors 0 0 4 0 3.00 Stellantis 2 1 1 0 1.75

Lightning eMotors currently has a consensus target price of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 100.13%.

Summary

Stellantis beats Lightning eMotors on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors. It also offers charging systems; and Charging-as-as-service platform. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1896 and is based in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

