Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,401 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.20% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $982,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $194,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 95.4% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,156,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,358,000 after buying an additional 564,800 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $1,172,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 97,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCAP opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.85. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

