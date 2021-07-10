Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 508,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 4,483,891 shares.The stock last traded at $2.46 and had previously closed at $2.53.

LYG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Investec raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.65.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

