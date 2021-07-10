Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.93

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$77.93 and last traded at C$77.83, with a volume of 221024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$77.19.

L has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$96.00 price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$81.86.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of C$26.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.82.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.80 billion. Analysts expect that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.4998222 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.41%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total value of C$928,084.63.

About Loblaw Companies (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

