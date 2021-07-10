Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Research Coverage Started at KGI Securities

KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $392.39.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $377.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $399.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $337.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,033,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,990,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after buying an additional 329,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $113,414,000 after buying an additional 269,901 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

